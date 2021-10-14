PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery; Union Health Minister Mandaviya visits him at AIIMS

New Delhi

14 October 2021 10:40 IST

Dr. Singh was admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a speedy recovery.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji.”

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had visited the former prime minister and enquired about his health from the doctors treating him.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Mandaviya said that he met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi and enquired about his health.

The health minister wished Dr. Singh a speedy recovery

“Singh’s condition is stable,” a doctor at the hospital said.

The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of the AIIMS on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr. Nitish Naik, the doctor said.

Dr. Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.