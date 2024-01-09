PM Modi wishes Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

January 09, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his wishes to the Indian diaspora on the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas and said their dedication towards preserving our rich heritage and strengthening global ties is commendable.

He also appreciated them for embodying the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "Greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. This is a day to celebrate the contributions and achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide. Their dedication towards preserving our rich heritage and strengthening global ties is commendable. They embody the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity."

Extending his greetings on the occasion, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar posted on his official social media account, "On Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, greetings to the Indian Diaspora across the world. We take immense pride in your achievements. Your outstanding contributions play a crucial role in enhancing India's global standing."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also greeted the diaspora on the occasion " Greetings to the vibrant Indian diaspora across the globe on #PravasiBharatiyaDivas. As ambassadors of our rich culture and values, they have made a lasting impact worldwide. Their talent and hard work have not only enriched the countries they reside in but have also been a driving force behind India's global prominence."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also gave his wishes on the occasion "Happy Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to the expatriate brothers and sisters who are strengthening the Indian culture of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" all over the world. Despite living away from the country, India resides in his heart. It is our wish that they continue to play an important role in the all-round development of India."

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated on 9th January every year to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian community to the development of India.January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, returned to India from South Africa.

The event is sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs.

