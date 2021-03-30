PM Modi wishes Farooq Abdullah speedy recovery from COVID-19 infection

The National Conference president has been infected by the virus even after receiving his first dose of vaccine in Srinagar on March 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah a speedy recovery from the COVID-19 infection.

“Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister’s message came in response to a tweet of NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, who announced on the micro-blogging site about his father contracting the infection.

“My father has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” Mr. Omar Abdullah said.

The NC president has been infected by the virus even after receiving his first dose of vaccine in Srinagar on March 2.