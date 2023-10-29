HamberMenu
PM Modi will be back for third term with full majority: Rajnath Singh

Several poll analysts have accepted that the BJP led by Mr. Modi will get a majority on its own in 2024, he says

October 29, 2023 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a mace by supporters after he paid floral tributes to Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary at Sadar Bazar in Lucknow on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a mace by supporters after he paid floral tributes to Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary at Sadar Bazar in Lucknow on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday expressed full confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return back to power with a clear majority for a third straight term in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The citizens of our country have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and not just me but several election analysts also accepted this fact that he [PM Modi] is coming back with a clear majority in the 2024 parliamentary election,” Mr. Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Lucknow, told reporters.

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Mr. Singh, a former Chief Minister of the State and former party president.

The senior BJP leader’s statement was in response to a question by reporters about the newly formed India National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc and how serious is the challenge posed by the Opposition alliance in next year’s Lok Sabha election.

The Defence Minister attended the book launch on late RSS pracharak Thakur Sankatha Prasad Singh in the city. The event was attended by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh General Secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra.

