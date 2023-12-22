ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi went beyond rule book to do away with almost 2,000 obsolete rules: Jitendra Singh

December 22, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

While addressing the 52nd pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop in New Delhi, Union Minister Singh said Prime Minister Modi has the courage and conviction to break the taboos of the past

PTI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Central Government has the courage and conviction to break the taboos of the past and Prime Minister Narendra Modi went beyond the rule book to do away with almost 2,000 obsolete rules, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on December 20.

He said PM Modi has also initiated a series of administrative reforms with the extensive use of technology to create an enabling environment.

ALSO READ
Space sector reforms provided ‘enabling milieu,’ says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

While addressing the 52nd pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop in New Delhi, Union Minister Singh said PM Modi has the courage and conviction to break the taboos of the past.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister went beyond the rule book to do away with almost 2,000 obsolete rules, the Minister said.

"Rules such as denial of pension if an employee rendered less than 10 years of service, missing employees denied entitled benefits till seven years have passed, dependent divorcee daughters not granted pension benefits, all such obstructionist rules were scrapped," he said.

ALSO READ
Technology, alternative dispute resolution and vital for justice delivery, says PM Modi

Union Minister Singh said administrative initiatives under the leadership of PM Modi, such as the PRC workshops, Anubhav awards and pension adalat have ensured timely disbursal of pensionary benefits to the large number of retiring employees every year.

“Ease of Living was made possible for retired employees by first introducing digital life certificate(DLC) for continuation of pension and now face recognition technology has been introduced for DLC.

"Bhavishya portal, Digilocker, CPENGRAMS (Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System) have been launched to facilitate retiring and retired employees,” he said.

Stating that today there are three crore pensioners, more than the working employees, Union Minister Singh said, they constitute a resource pool who will help achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

“When India celebrates its centenary of independence, the youth will shape the Viksit Bharat@2047, along with valuable support by a growing population of veterans,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US