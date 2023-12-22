PM Modi went beyond rule book to do away with almost 2,000 obsolete rules: Jitendra Singh

December 22, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Central Government has the courage and conviction to break the taboos of the past and Prime Minister Narendra Modi went beyond the rule book to do away with almost 2,000 obsolete rules, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on December 20.

He said PM Modi has also initiated a series of administrative reforms with the extensive use of technology to create an enabling environment.

While addressing the 52nd pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop in New Delhi, Union Minister Singh said PM Modi has the courage and conviction to break the taboos of the past.

The Prime Minister went beyond the rule book to do away with almost 2,000 obsolete rules, the Minister said.

"Rules such as denial of pension if an employee rendered less than 10 years of service, missing employees denied entitled benefits till seven years have passed, dependent divorcee daughters not granted pension benefits, all such obstructionist rules were scrapped," he said.

Union Minister Singh said administrative initiatives under the leadership of PM Modi, such as the PRC workshops, Anubhav awards and pension adalat have ensured timely disbursal of pensionary benefits to the large number of retiring employees every year.

“Ease of Living was made possible for retired employees by first introducing digital life certificate(DLC) for continuation of pension and now face recognition technology has been introduced for DLC.

"Bhavishya portal, Digilocker, CPENGRAMS (Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System) have been launched to facilitate retiring and retired employees,” he said.

Stating that today there are three crore pensioners, more than the working employees, Union Minister Singh said, they constitute a resource pool who will help achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

“When India celebrates its centenary of independence, the youth will shape the Viksit Bharat@2047, along with valuable support by a growing population of veterans,” he said.

