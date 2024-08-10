PM Modi Wayanad visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister’s visit brings hope as Kerala pleads for financial aid

PM Modi will reach Kannur around 11 am on Saturday, August 10, 2024, and then undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected area in Wayanad.

Teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts. The Prime Minister will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said.

Mr. Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

Mr. Modi’s visit is crucial for rehabilitating the landslide-devastated people. The ruling front and the Opposition had requested the Central government to declare the July 30 earthfall that flattened Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Attamala localities a national disaster.

The search for bodies of missing people in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides continues. Although no new bodies were retrieved, the search teams retrieved seven body parts from different places. The death toll was officially confirmed to be 224, as of August 6, 2024.