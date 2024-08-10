GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

PM Modi Wayanad visit LIVE updates: Prime Minister’s visit brings hope as Kerala pleads for financial aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the landslides-hit Wayanad on Saturday, August 10, 2024, to review the relief and rehabilitation efforts and interact with survivors.

Updated - August 10, 2024 09:12 am IST

Published - August 10, 2024 09:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Navy's disaster relief team conducts search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area in Wayanad.

Indian Navy's disaster relief team conducts search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: PTI

PM Modi will reach Kannur around 11 am on Saturday, August 10, 2024, and then undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected area in Wayanad.

Teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts. The Prime Minister will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said.

Also read | A photographer’s harrowing assignment of capturing over a 100 bodies in disaster zone

Mr. Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

Mr. Modi’s visit is crucial for rehabilitating the landslide-devastated people. The ruling front and the Opposition had requested the Central government to declare the July 30 earthfall that flattened Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Attamala localities a national disaster. 

Also read | Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate financial aid for affected families

The search for bodies of missing people in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides continues. Although no new bodies were retrieved, the search teams retrieved seven body parts from different places. The death toll was officially confirmed to be 224, as of August 6, 2024.

  • August 10, 2024 09:08
    Confident PM will declare Wayanad landslides national disaster once he sees devastation: Rahul

    Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it was a good decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit landslides-hit Wayanad and expressed confidence that once he sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, the prime minister will declare it a national disaster.

    Modi will visit Kerala’s Wayanad district on Saturday to review the relief-and-rehabilitation efforts and interact with survivors.

    Officials said Modi will reach Kannur around 11 am and then undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected areas in Wayanad.

    “Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

    “I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, he will declare it a national disaster,” the former Congress chief said.

    - PTI

  • August 10, 2024 09:07
    PM Modi to visit landslides-hit areas of Wayanad

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday to evaluate the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations and engage with survivors of the recent landslides in the region.

    According to officials, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and top state government officials will welcome Modi when he lands in Kannur at around 11 am, followed by an aerial inspection of the landslide-hit regions in Wayanad.

    Teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts.

    He will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said.

    Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

    - PTI

Related Topics

avalanche/landslide / Kerala / disaster management / government / emergency planning

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.