PM Modi, VP Dhankhar greet people on Dasara

Huge crowds gathered outside the illuminated Palace in Mysuru with a large number of tourists thronging the city of palaces to experience Dasara. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Vijayadashami, also known as Dasara, and said the festival is symbolic of victory.

In a tweet, he wished courage, restraint and positive energy to everyone on this auspicious occasion.

The Prime minister will be inaugurating the AIIMS in Bilaspur and also attend the Kullu Dasara celebrations in Himachal Pradesh.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday extended greetings on Dasara, saying the festival reinforces faith in righteousness.

“Symbolising the victory of good over evil, Dussehra reinforces our faith in ‘Dharma’ or righteousness,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Mr. Dhankhar.

He hoped the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness in the lives of people.