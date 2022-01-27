National

PM Modi vows to deepen Indo-French ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during the inauguration of a solar power plant in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. File photo   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Janary 27, 2022, thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his Republic Day greetings, and said he looks forward to deepen India's strategic partnership with France as well as jointly work for an open and peaceful Info-Pacific region.

Also read: Modi backs Macron in fight against terror

Mr Macron had wished the Prime Minister and people of India on the country's 73rd Republic Day Wednesday with a message in Hindi posted on his Facebook page.

Also Read
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Focus on trade and connectivity as PM Modi set to host first India-Central Asia summit

 

Mr. Macron said our Info-Pacific aspirations and joint projects would continue.

Mr. Modi responded to Mr. Macron's message in French.

"Thank you my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron for your warm greetings. I look forward to further deepening our unique and multidimensional strategic partnership and would like to work with you for an open and peaceful Indo-Pacific. Long live the Indo-French friendship," Mr. Modi said, according to a rough translation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 1:35:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-vows-to-deepen-indo-french-ties/article38332860.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY