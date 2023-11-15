PM Modi launches ₹24,000-crore project for development of vulnerable tribal groups

November 15, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Khunti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 launched the ₹24,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM PVTG) Mission for the holistic development of around 28 lakh PVTGs in the country.

Mr. Modi launched the mission from Birsa College ground in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on the occasion of tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary and the third ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’.

Under the mission, basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities will be provided to PVTG habitations, which are mostly remote, scattered and inaccessible, an official statement said. Modi also released ₹18,000 crore as the 15th instalment of PM Kisan scheme to more than eight crore beneficiary farmers across the country.

Celebrating the third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the Prime Minister transferred the amount digitally by clicking a button here.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is one of the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, which aims to support farmers in meeting their agricultural and other incidental needs.

Under the scheme, a financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year is transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers through DBT in three equal instalments.

Visits tribal legend Birsa Munda's birthplace

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited tribal icon Birsa Munda's birthplace Ulihatu in Jharkhand's Khunti district, and paid floral tributes to him on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as JanjatiyaGaurav Diwas.

Mr. Modi, the first Prime Minister to visit Ulihatu, was accorded a warm welcome with locals dancing to the tunes of traditional instruments such as dhol and mandar.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

After paying floral tributes to the bust of Birsa Munda, Mr. Modi recalled his contributions to the freedom struggle.

He then interacted with the descendants of the tribal legend.

The Prime Minister also adorned a 'tilak' from the soil at Birsa Munda's birthplace, signifying its holiness.

