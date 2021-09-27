National

PM Modi visits site of new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to workers as he inspected the construction work of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday, September 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, September 26,2021, visited the construction site of the new Parliament building, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

Mr. Modi spoke to people involved in the construction as he inspected the ongoing work, official sources said. The building is part of the Central Vista project.

Government officials have said that Parliament's winter session in 2022 will be held in the new building. The new Parliament building will have an area of 64,500 square metres. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members.


Comments
