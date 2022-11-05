PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Amritsar

The Satsang has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

PTI Amritsar
November 05, 2022 11:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Radha Soami Satsangat Beas in Amritsar on Saturday, November 5, 2022. He is scheduled to meet sect head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

On Friday, Mr. Modi had said in a tweet, "Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts."

Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Public meetings

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address public meetings at Sundernagar and Solan in Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the November 12 Assembly polls there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app