PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Amritsar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Radha Soami Satsangat Beas in Amritsar on Saturday, November 5, 2022. He is scheduled to meet sect head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

On Friday, Mr. Modi had said in a tweet, "Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts."

Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Public meetings

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address public meetings at Sundernagar and Solan in Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the November 12 Assembly polls there.