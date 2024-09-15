PM Modi virtually flags off six Vande Bharat trains in Ranchi; Jamshedpur roadshow cancelled owing to heavy rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 15, 2024) virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and U.P. at Ranchi.

Earlier, the PM was scheduled to flag off the trains from Tatanagar but his chopper could not take off due to poor visibility and inclement weather conditions.

On the occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar were present at Tatanagar station.

The new trains will run on the Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah and Gaya-Howrah routes.

The trains will offer faster connectivity, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The introduction of these Vande Bharat Express trains will benefit regular travellers, professionals, business and student communities.

These trains will boost religious tourism in the region by providing a faster mode of commute to pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal) etc.

Coal and mines industries in Dhanbad, jute industries in Kolkata, iron & steel allied sector in Durgapur will also get a major boost, the statement added.

Jamshedpur roadshow cancelled

In a post on X, State BJP president Babulal Marandi said the roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur has been cancelled owing to heavy rains.

