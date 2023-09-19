ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi urges Rajya Sabha MPs to unanimously approve women's reservation bill

September 19, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Speaking during the first sitting of Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building, PM Modi said the bill will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on September 20

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliamentarians at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building ahead of the Parliament Special Session, in New Delhi on September 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 19 appealed to Rajya Sabha members to unanimously approve the women's reservation bill - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam - when it comes to the Upper House after being passed by Lok Sabha.

Speaking during the first sitting of Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building, PM Modi said the bill will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on September 20.

"When the bill comes before you, I urge Rajya Sabha members to approve it unanimously," PM Modi said.

Also read | Parliament special session live updates

The issue of reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has been pending for several years.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitutional Amendment bill, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to reserve one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for women earlier in the day.

In his speech, PM Modi also said "Today (September 19, 2023) is a memorable as well as a historic day" as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha moved to the new Parliament building.

It is not just a new Parliament building, but a symbol of a new beginning, he said.

The prime minister also stressed that the country needs to meet goals in a time-bound manner as the new generation is restless.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the various measures taken by his government in the last nine years for women empowerment.

