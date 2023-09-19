HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi urges Rajya Sabha MPs to unanimously approve women's reservation bill

Speaking during the first sitting of Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building, PM Modi said the bill will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on September 20

September 19, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliamentarians at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building ahead of the Parliament Special Session, in New Delhi on September 19, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliamentarians at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building ahead of the Parliament Special Session, in New Delhi on September 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 19 appealed to Rajya Sabha members to unanimously approve the women's reservation bill - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam - when it comes to the Upper House after being passed by Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ
Women’s reservation bill | Govt. introduces ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ in Lok Sabha

Speaking during the first sitting of Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building, PM Modi said the bill will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on September 20.

"When the bill comes before you, I urge Rajya Sabha members to approve it unanimously," PM Modi said.

Also read | Parliament special session live updates

The issue of reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has been pending for several years.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitutional Amendment bill, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, to reserve one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for women earlier in the day.

ALSO READ
Explained | On reservation for women in politics

In his speech, PM Modi also said "Today (September 19, 2023) is a memorable as well as a historic day" as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha moved to the new Parliament building.

It is not just a new Parliament building, but a symbol of a new beginning, he said.

Also read | On women’s reservation Bill, Sonia Gandhi says it is ours

The prime minister also stressed that the country needs to meet goals in a time-bound manner as the new generation is restless.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the various measures taken by his government in the last nine years for women empowerment.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / parliament / Reservation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.