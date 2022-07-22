PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home between Aug. 13-15

‘When we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement,’ the PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 22, 2022 appealed to people to strengthen theHar Ghar Tiranga movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-15.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said this movement will deepen our connect with the tricolour and noted that it was on July 22 in 1947 that the national flag was adopted.

"Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams," he said.

Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. pic.twitter.com/qseNetQn4W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

He added, "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag."

Mr. Modi also posted details of official communications leading to the adoption of tricolour as the national flag. He also posted a picture of the first tricolour unfurled by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The government has envisioned the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India's independence.