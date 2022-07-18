PM Modi urges MPs to approach Monsoon Session with ‘open mind’

The Monsoon Session commences on July 18, and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12.

The Monsoon Session commences on July 18, and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he considered Parliament a space for discussions with an open mind and urged all Members of Parliament to approach issues with the same attitude, and in many cases debate them to make the Monsoon Session a fruitful and productive one.

Addressing the media ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Mr. Modi termed the current session as “crucial” as it would see the election of a new President and Vice-President of India, that too in the year that the country celebrated 75 years of Independence. “We always consider the House to be an efficient medium of communication, where there is an open hearted dialogue, debate, criticism that is well analysed so that positive contribution can be made to policy decisions,” he said.

He said that all MPs should be mindful of their responsibilities to uphold the dignity of the House. “The Parliament functions and takes best decisions with everyone’s ‘ prayaas‘ (efforts),” said the Prime Minister. He also asked Opposition party MPs to analyse closely issues and debates around them to come up with constructive contribution to policy-making.

Stating that the current year, celebrating 75 years of the country’s Independence, was crucial, as it would also set the tone for the next 25 years leading up to the centenary year of Independence, a milestone that should be marked with progress. He invoked the freedom fighters who gave up their lives, and also those who spent their lives in prison, appealing to the MPs to keep their dreams in mind.

