ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi urges German firms to invest India, says this is the ‘right time’

Updated - October 25, 2024 12:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, PM Modi emphasised appealed to foreign investors to join the 'make in India' initiative and 'make for the world'.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, in New Delhi on Friday, October 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Inviting German businesses to invest in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 24, 2024) said there is no better place for investment than India and this is the right time to join the country's growth story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read:PM Modi meets German Chancellor Scholz

Addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 here, the Prime Minister emphasised that the time was 'right' for foreign investors to participate in India's growth story, join the make in India' initiative and 'make for the world'.

Mr. Modi also said the confidence that Germany has expressed in India's skilled manpower is amazing as the European nation has decided to increase visas for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000.

"This is the right time to join India's growth story... India becoming a global trade and manufacturing hub," Mr. Modi said, adding, today India stands on strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand and data.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Prime Minister further said that India is doing record investments in roads and ports and the Indo-Pacific region is very important for the future of the world.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discusses pact on military logistics support during his visit to India
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US