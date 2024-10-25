PM Modi urges German firms to invest India, says this is the ‘right time’

Inviting German businesses to invest in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 24, 2024) said there is no better place for investment than India and this is the right time to join the country's growth story.

Addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 here, the Prime Minister emphasised that the time was 'right' for foreign investors to participate in India's growth story, join the make in India' initiative and 'make for the world'.

Mr. Modi also said the confidence that Germany has expressed in India's skilled manpower is amazing as the European nation has decided to increase visas for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000.

"This is the right time to join India's growth story... India becoming a global trade and manufacturing hub," Mr. Modi said, adding, today India stands on strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand and data.

The Prime Minister further said that India is doing record investments in roads and ports and the Indo-Pacific region is very important for the future of the world.