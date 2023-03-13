ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi urges everyone to participate in three-day Yoga Mahotsav

March 13, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The three-day Yoga Mahotsav - 2023 will be held at the Talkatora Stadium on March 13-14 and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga on March 15 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to make Yoga a part of their lives ahead of International Day of Yoga. | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to mark with enthusiasm the three-day Yoga Mahotsav, an event to commemorate the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, and make Yoga a part of their lives if they have not already.

Sharing a tweet by the Union Ministry of Ayush on the Yoga Mahotsav, the Prime Minister tweeted, "With a hundred days to go for Yoga Day, urging you all to mark it with enthusiasm. And, if you haven't made Yoga a part of your lives already, do so at the earliest." The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21 since 2015 following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

