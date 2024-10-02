ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi unveils four bio-gas units in Assam

Published - October 02, 2024 11:42 am IST - Guwahati

The key projects in Assam include locations in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 programme, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) kick-started the construction of four compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants by Oil India Ltd in Assam.

The event was part of a groundbreaking ceremony for several CBG plants across the country, which Mr. Modi presided over virtually from New Delhi, aimed at promoting a sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas.

The key projects in Assam include locations in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia.

Oil India Ltd, in close coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), plans to set up 25 CBG plants by 2024-25 through Public Sector Unit (PSU) investments or partnerships with private entrepreneurs, a company statement said.

