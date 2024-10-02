GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi unveils four bio-gas units in Assam

The key projects in Assam include locations in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia

Published - October 02, 2024 11:42 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 programme, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 programme, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) kick-started the construction of four compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants by Oil India Ltd in Assam.

The event was part of a groundbreaking ceremony for several CBG plants across the country, which Mr. Modi presided over virtually from New Delhi, aimed at promoting a sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas.

The key projects in Assam include locations in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia.

Oil India Ltd, in close coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), plans to set up 25 CBG plants by 2024-25 through Public Sector Unit (PSU) investments or partnerships with private entrepreneurs, a company statement said.

Published - October 02, 2024 11:42 am IST

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Assam / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.