PM Modi unveils development projects in Assam, accuses Congress of ignoring Northeast

March 09, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - Guwahati

The Prime Minister unveiled a 125-foot bronze statue of ‘Ahom general’ Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth ₹17,500 crore in Assam on March 9. The PM unveiled the projects strengthening the health, oil and gas, railway and housing sectors at a function in Jorhat. He laid the foundation stone of projects under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. Among these projects are a Medical College and Hospital at Sivasagar and a Hemato-Lymphoid Centre in Guwahati. Also Read | Congress would have taken 20 years to do what we did in 5 years in Northeast: PM Modi He also laid the foundation stone for the capacity expansions of the Digboi Refinery from 0.65 to 1 mmtpa and Guwahati Refinery from 1.0 to 1.2 mmtpa, among others. ADVERTISEMENT Mr. Modi inaugurated a new medical college and hospital at Tinsukia and the 718-km-long Barauni- Guwahati Pipeline, built at a cost of about ₹3,992 crore. ALSO READ What is stopping PM Modi from visiting ‘disturbed’ parts of Northeast? asks Congress

He also inaugurated about 5.5 lakh homes under PM Awas Yojana-Gramin, constructed at a cost of about ₹8,450 crore.

The PM also inaugurated railway projects worth more than ₹1,300 crore in the State. Among these were the Dhupdhara-Chhaygaon section of the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati via Goalpara doubling project and the New Bongaigaon-Sorbhog section of the New Bongaigaon–Agthori doubling project.

125-foot statue of Lachit Borphukan

The Prime Minister also unveiled a 125-foot bronze statue of ‘Ahom general’ Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat.

The ‘Statue of Valour’ was unveiled by the PM at the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Development Project at Hollongapar near Teok.

Mr. Modi, who reached Jorhat from Arunachal Pradesh by helicopter, was dressed in traditional attire and headgear.

He participated in an Ahom ritual for the unveiling of the statue.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied him during the programme.

The height of the statute, built by Ram Vanji Sutar, is 84 feet and it is set on a pedestal of 41 feet, making the structure 125 feet tall.