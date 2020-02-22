PM Modi not to visit Taj Mahal with U.S. President Donald Trump

New Delhi

22 February 2020 17:49 IST

PM Modi will be in Ahmedabad on February 24 where a public reception will be accorded to the U.S. President and the First Lady, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not accompany President Donald Trump during his visit to Taj Mahal, an official source has said.

“The visit to Taj Mahal by the U.S. President and the First Lady will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably. Therefore no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there,” said the official. Some media reports had earlier indicated that Mr. Modi was to accompany the Trumps to Agra.

Mr. Modi will be with Mr. Trump in Ahmedabad, where the Namaste Trump event in honour of the Trumps will be held on February 24. His other engagements with President Trump will take place in Delhi on February 25.