PM Modi underlines need for widening scope of research on modern Indian history

January 02, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined the need for widening the scope of research on modern Indian history in order to create better awareness among the people about the country’s past.

Mr. Modi also emphasised the need for institutions in the country in general, to create their well-audited and researched, recorded memory for the benefit of the present as well as future generations.

He was presiding over the annual general meeting of the Nehru Memorial museum and library as president of the society.

The PM said there was a need for widening the scope of research on modern Indian history both in terms of individuals, institutions and themes, so as to create better awareness among the people, about India’s past.

Expressing satisfaction over the design and content of ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ (Prime Minister’s Museum), the Prime Minister underlined that the museum was “truly objective and nation-centric, not person-centric, and that it suffers neither from undue influence nor from unwarranted absence of any required facts”.

Popularising through competitions in colleges

He said that the museum needed to be made popular among the youth by organising competitions about its content in colleges and universities across the country. This would take the message of the ‘Sangrahalaya’ highlighting the achievements and contributions of all the Prime Ministers of India to the people, he said.

He expressed hope that in the near future the museum would emerge as a central attraction for visitors to Delhi from India and the world.

Mr. Modi had inaugurated the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ in New Delhi in April. The ‘Sangrahalaya’, located at the iconic Teen Murti complex, was inaugurated as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav— a 75-week celebration launched to mark 75 years of Independence.

The PM also asked the academic and cultural institutions across the country to produce well-researched knowledge about the contributions of the founder of Arya Samaj Swami Dayanand Saraswati, whose 200 th birth anniversary was coming up in 2024.

The Chairman of the Executive Council Nripendra Misra, spoke on the current working of the NMML Society and outlined the vision for the future. In particular, he highlighted the plans for the library, which is the leading institution in the field of modern and contemporary Indian history.