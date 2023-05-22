ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi underlines importance of free and open Indo-Pacific at FIPIC summit in Papua New Guinea

May 22, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Port Moresby

India’s engagement with the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) is part of New Delhi's Act East Policy

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his opening remarks during Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation at APEC Haus in Port Moresby on May 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22 underlined the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific for the Pacific island nations and said the Quad is working in this direction.

In an address at the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit, Mr. Modi also emphasised the need for multilateralism and respecting the sovereignty and integrity of all countries.

Also Read | Quad leaders express deep concern over consequences of Ukraine war

ALSO READ
Modi stresses on boosting India-Papua New Guinea ties in talks with PM Marape, Governor-General Dadae

The summit took place at a time when China is making efforts to enhance its military and diplomatic influence in the region.

"Like you, we believe in multilateralism; support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and respect the sovereignty and integrity of all countries," Mr. Modi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Quad — comprising Japan, India, Australia and the United States — is working towards it.

"We are ready to share our abilities and experiences with you without any hesitation — be it digital technology or space technology, be it health security or food security, be it climate change or environmental protection. We are with you all the way," he said.

Mr. Modi also asserted that the voice of the global south should be a priority for the U.N. Security Council.

"For this, reform of international institutions should be our shared priority," he said.

The summit was co-chaired by Prime Minister Modi along with his counterpart from Papua New Guinea.

India’s engagement with the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) is part of New Delhi's Act East Policy.

A major part of India's engagement with PICs is through development assistance under South-South Cooperation which is mainly in the form of capacity building and community development projects.

A major initiative launched under the rubric of the Act East Policy for the PICs is the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). Prime Minister Modi hosted the first FIPIC summit in Suva on November 19, 2014, during his visit to Fiji.

The second FIPIC summit was held in Jaipur on August 21 again with all 14 PICs taking part.

At that summit, India announced initiatives across a wide array of areas to assist the PICs in facing challenges and achieving aspirations for the well-being and development of its people.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US