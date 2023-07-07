HamberMenu
Live

PM’s two State visit live updates | Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, U.P. today

Before heading to Gorakhpur where he will participate in closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press, the Prime Minister will will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects to Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

July 07, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this picture ahead of the inauguration and foundation stone laying of highway projects worth more than ₹6,400 crore in Raipur on July 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this picture ahead of the inauguration and foundation stone laying of highway projects worth more than ₹6,400 crore in Raipur on July 7. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on Friday (July 7).

He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects to Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. He will then travel to Gorakhpur in U.P. where he will participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur.

Follow live updates:

  • July 07, 2023 10:45
    PM to flag off Vande Bharat train between Gorakhpur-Lucknow
  • July 07, 2023 10:43
    Gita Press, Gorakhpur, which the PM will visit today, was awarded Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021

    The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, one of the largest publishers of religious texts such as the Bhagavad Gita, the Ramayana and the Upanishads.

    The decision to confer the award on Gita Press was taken by a jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after due deliberations in recognition of the publishing house’s “outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods”, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

    Read more.

  • July 07, 2023 10:38
    Committed to work for the progress of Chhattisgarh, tweets PM
  • July 07, 2023 10:37
    Looking forward to attending closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press in Gorakhpur: PM

  • July 07, 2023 10:35
    Another milestone in the development journey of Baba Vishwanath’s city Varanasi: PM

  • July 07, 2023 10:34
    PM Modi to visit Raipur to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around ₹7,600 crore

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday (July 7), where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of ten projects worth around ₹7,600 crore, officials said.

    This is Mr. Modi’s first visit to the Congress-ruled State, where Assembly elections are due this year-end, after being elected as the prime minister for the second term in 2019.

    BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh believe that Mr. Modi’s visit will energise the party workers, who are gearing up for the polls in the State. The party had lost the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018, after occupying power for 15 years.

    The Prime Minister’s event will be held at the Science College ground here at 10.45 a.m., an official said on Thursday.

    The PM will dedicate to the nation four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30, the 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130, and lay foundation stone for construction of three sections (Jhanki- Sargi (43 km), Sargi –Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor NH-130 CD, he said. - PTI

