PM’s two State visit live updates | Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, U.P. today

July 07, 2023 10:34

PM Modi to visit Raipur to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around ₹7,600 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday (July 7), where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of ten projects worth around ₹7,600 crore, officials said.

This is Mr. Modi’s first visit to the Congress-ruled State, where Assembly elections are due this year-end, after being elected as the prime minister for the second term in 2019.

BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh believe that Mr. Modi’s visit will energise the party workers, who are gearing up for the polls in the State. The party had lost the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018, after occupying power for 15 years.

The Prime Minister’s event will be held at the Science College ground here at 10.45 a.m., an official said on Thursday.

The PM will dedicate to the nation four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30, the 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130, and lay foundation stone for construction of three sections (Jhanki- Sargi (43 km), Sargi –Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor NH-130 CD, he said. - PTI