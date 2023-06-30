PM Modi travels by metro to attend centenary celebration of Delhi University; security stepped up

June 30, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - New Delhi

A three-tire security has been put in place with the deployment of more than 1,000 paramilitary and police personnel for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Delhi University on Friday to attend the closing ceremony of its centenary celebration, police officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 30, 2023 travelled on the Metro to attend an event at Delhi University. Officials shared pictures of Mr. Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them.

According to university officials, Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone of three buildings and release a set of coffee table books.

ADVERTISEMENT

These buildings with state-of-the-art infrastructure would be for the faculty of technology, computer centre and academic block, they said.

“We have deployed more than 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces. A very tight security arrangement has been in place with a three-tire checking system.

No black dresses, compulsory attendance, and suspension of classes between 10 a.m. to 12 noon are among the guidelines issued by Delhi University colleges for the live telecast of the closing ceremony of the university’s centenary celebrations.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour for the event.

Delhi University has introduced B.Tech programmes from the upcoming academic session with a capacity of 360 students. The building for the faculty of technology will cater to them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.