PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan on September 15-16 to attend SCO Summit

The Prime Minister is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

PTI New Delhi
September 11, 2022 17:51 IST

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uzbekistan on September 15-16 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit where leaders are expected to review the grouping's activities over the past two decades and discuss the prospects of multilateral cooperation.

The summit will be attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), President of Turkmenistan and other invited guests, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

At the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Mr. Modi will be visiting Samarkand on September 15-16 to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), it said.

During the summit, the leaders are expected to review the organisation's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation in the future, the statement said.

Topical issues of regional and global importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting, it said.

The Prime Minister is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

