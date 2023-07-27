ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to visit Sikar in Rajasthan on Thursday, to inaugurate development projects

July 27, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 03:46 am IST - Jaipur

CUE API

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a meeting. The PM will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects at a programme in Sikar town of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to an official statement. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects at a programme in Sikar town of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to an official statement.

He will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch "Urea Gold".

Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar.

According to the statement, He will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US