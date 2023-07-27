PM Modi to visit Sikar in Rajasthan on Thursday, to inaugurate development projects

July 27, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 03:46 am IST - Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects at a programme in Sikar town of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to an official statement.

He will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch "Urea Gold".

Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar.

According to the statement, He will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.