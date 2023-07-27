HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to visit Sikar in Rajasthan on Thursday, to inaugurate development projects

July 27, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Jaipur

CUE API
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a meeting. The PM will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects at a programme in Sikar town of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to an official statement.

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a meeting. The PM will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects at a programme in Sikar town of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to an official statement. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects at a programme in Sikar town of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to an official statement.

He will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch "Urea Gold".

Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar.

According to the statement, He will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.