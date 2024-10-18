ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to visit Russia from October 22-23 to attend BRICS Summit

Updated - October 18, 2024 04:35 pm IST - New Delhi

During his visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries

PTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaking via a video link during the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow, Russia October 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from October 22-23 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, the MEA said on Friday (October 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Explained | Why is the BRICS summit important for India?

During his visit, the prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Also read: Unwilling to be burdened by anyone else’s politics: Argentine Foreign Minister says rejecting BRICS

The theme of this year's summit is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security". It will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues, it said.

Infographics | Explaining the BRICS expansion

"The summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration," the ministry said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US