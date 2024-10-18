GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi to visit Russia from October 22-23 to attend BRICS Summit

During his visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries

Published - October 18, 2024 04:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaking via a video link during the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow, Russia October 18, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from October 22-23 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, the MEA said on Friday (October 18, 2024).

During his visit, the prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Explained | Why is the BRICS summit important for India?

The theme of this year's summit is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security". It will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues, it said.

Infographics | Explaining the BRICS expansion

"The summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration," the ministry said.

