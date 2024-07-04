GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi to visit Russia, Austria from July 8 to 10

Mr. Modi will travel to Austria, which will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to that country in 41 years

Published - July 04, 2024 04:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: V V Krishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Russia from July 8 to 9 to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that will review the entire range of multifaceted ties between the two countries.

After concluding his trip to Russia, Mr. Modi will travel to Austria, which will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to that country in 41 years, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It will be Mr. Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

