PM Modi to visit Laos for ASEAN-India summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Laos on October 10-11 to attend the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summits that are being hosted by Laos.

The annual events are crucial as they are being held in the backdrop of fast developments in Myanmar where ethnic armed organisations are battling the military junta of the country, creating hurdles for regional connectivity and security plans.

EDITORIAL | ​Periodic reset: On India-ASEAN ties, ‘Act East’ policy

“India is marking a decade of the Act East Policy this year. Relations with ASEAN are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday announcing the visit.

Mr. Modi will reach Laotian capital Vientiane on Thursday and will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the ASEAN countries after attending the ASEAN-India summit in the afternoon. Laos is the current chair of ASEAN and Mr. Modi will be travelling at the invitation of his Laotian counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.

The ASEAN summit, which began on October 6, is significant as it is being held in the backdrop of heightened tension between the Philippines and China over maritime issues in the South China Sea and the crisis in Myanmar where the ethnic groups are scoring big victories against the military force of the junta. Apart from the regional leaders, Laos will also host Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The events in Laos will also be the first diplomatic engagement by the new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took charge on October 1.

During his stay in Vientiane, Mr. Modi will witness the Lao adaptation of the Ramayana. The ancient Indian classic is celebrated as Phra Lak Phra Lam (Phra Lakshman Phra Ram) and it is one of the several adaptations of the classic in Southeast Asia.