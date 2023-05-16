HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 for the G7 summit

May 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19 to 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on May 16.

Mr. Modi will be in Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 for the G7 summit.

The MEA said the Prime Minister will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries on subjects such as peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; and food, fertiliser and energy security.

From Japan, Mr. Modi will then travel to Port Moresby where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation jointly with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on May 22, the MEA said in a statement.

On the third and final leg of the trip, Mr. Modi will visit Sydney in Australia from May 22 to 24 to attend the Quad summit.

The summit, being hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, will also be attended by U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and advance their vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the MEA said.

Related Topics

Narendra Modi / international organisation / diplomacy / international relations / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Japan / Australia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.