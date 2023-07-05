PM Modi to visit four States from July 7-8, launch various infrastructure projects

July 05, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tour four States from July 7 to 8 to inaugurate infrastructure projects during.

He will also attend the centenary celebration of Gita Press Gorakhpur, which was recently conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize.

The Prime Minister will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on July 7, and visit Telangana and Rajasthan on July 8.

At Raipur, Mr. Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth around ₹6,400 crore. These will include the 33 km long four-laning of Raipur to Kodebod section on the Jabalpur-Jagdalpur National Highway, a 53 km long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of Bilaspur to Ambikapur section of NH-130 and three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh Section of the six-lane greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor.

Mr. Modi will also dedicate to the nation the doubling of 103 km long Raipur-Khariar Road Rail Line completed at a cost of ₹750 crore and a 17 km long new railway line connecting Keoti-Antagarh developed at a cost of ₹290 crore.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister will visit the Gita Press in Gorakhpur and participate in its centenary celebrations. He will also release the Chitramaya Shiva Purana granth and visit the Leela Chitra temple.

He will also flag off Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment project

Drinking water schemes

He will also visit his constituency Varanasi where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than ₹12,100 crore. These will include 192 rural drinking water schemes to be built at a cost of more than ₹550 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. It will provide pure drinking water to seven lakh people in 192 villages.

Mr. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of redesigning and redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats along the river Ganga. The redeveloped ghats will have provision for toilets, waiting areas, wood storage, waste disposal and eco-friendly cremation pyres.

The Prime Minister will also distribute loans under PM SVANidhi and hand over keys to beneficiaries of the PM Awaas Yojana rural houses and give away Ayushman Bharat cards. This will kickstart a process under which 5 lakh people will receive their PMAY benefits, and 1.25 lakh loans under PM SVANidhi and 2.88 crore Ayushman cards will be given.

In Warangal of Telangana, Mr. Modi will inaugurate projects worth ₹6,100 crores, including 176 km long National Highway projects worth over ₹5,550 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of a railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet. The modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced rolling stock manufacturing capacity and will be developed at a cost of ₹500 crore.

It will be equipped with latest technology standards and facilities such as robotic painting of wagons, state-of-the-art machinery and plant with modern material storage and handling. It will help in local employment generation and development of ancillary units in nearby areas.