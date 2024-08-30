PM Modi to visit Brunei, Singapore in first week of September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Brunei and Singapore in the first week of September, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday (August 30, 2024).

The Prime Minister will travel to Brunei on September 3-4, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced at his media briefing. This will be the first bilateral visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei, he said.

This visit will also mark 40 years of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between India and Brunei, Mr. Jaiswal said.

From there, PM Modi is slated to visit Singapore on September 4-5 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart, the MEA said.

