ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to visit Bihar post Lok Sabha election on June 19

Published - June 18, 2024 01:34 am IST - Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is now a crucial member of the NDA government at Centre after BJP fell short of a majority

Amit Bhelari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during a public meeting. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

For the first time after the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bihar to inaugurate the new campus of the Nalanda University on June 19. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present at the event with the Nalanda district being his home turf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university is conceived as a joint collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several eminent personalities, including Head of Missions of 17 countries, a press release said.

Also read | Election results 2024: JD(U) defies all election predictions, with Nitish calling the shots yet again

The university is steeped in history as the original Nalanda University, established around 1,600 years ago, was considered to be amongst the first residential universities of the world. In 2016, the ruins of Nalanda were declared as a UN Heritage Site.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to information received from Bihar officials, Mr. Modi will fly to Gaya airport in the State from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and from Gaya, he will fly to Nalanda district. He will reach the venue, Sushma Swaraj Auditorium, by road to formally inaugurate the function. He will participate in an one-and-half-hour programme during which he will interact with students from India and abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms boasting a total seating capacity of around 1,900. It has two auditoriums having a capacity of 300 seats each and a student hostel to house around 550 students. Other facilities include the International Centre, amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2,000 individuals, Faculty Club and Sports Complex.

It is also a “Net Zero” green campus which is self-sustainable with solar plant, domestic and drinking water treatment plant, water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of waterbodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities.

Mr. Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is a crucial member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre after the Bharatiya Janata Party fell short of the majority. JD(U) leaders are excited about the PM’s visit and expect the PM to make crucial announcements for Bihar.

One of the long-pending demands of Bihar is to be accorded with Special Category status.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US