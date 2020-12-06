PM Modi to virtually inaugurate construction of Agra metro project on Monday

The Agra metro project will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate via video-conferencing the construction of the Agra metro project at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to an official statement.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will also attend the event that will be held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra, the statement said.

The Agra metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The project will benefit Agra’s population of 26 lakh and also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the historic city every year. It will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to Agra, the statement said.

The estimated cost of the construction of the project is ₹8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in five years, it said.