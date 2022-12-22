  1. EPaper
PM Modi to review COVID-19 related situation at high-level meeting on December 22

The meeting to be chaired by PM MOdi comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

December 22, 2022 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the review meeting on COVID-19 situation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the review meeting on COVID-19 situation, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday, December 22 afternoon, officials said.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated. 

Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries. There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

