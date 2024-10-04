PM Modi to release Kisan Samman Nidhi’s 18th instalment on October 5 in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 18th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Washim, Maharashtra, on Saturday (October 5, 2024). Over 9.4 crore farmers across the country will receive the instalment of ₹2,000 in their accounts and the Centre will spend more than ₹20,000 crore for this.

The elections to Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assemblies are round the corner and a host of political leaders, including Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Animal Husbandry Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, will be present in the function. The Union Agriculture Ministry said around 2.5 crore farmers will join the event through webcast-screenings at 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, over one lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and five lakh Common Service Centres across the country. The day, according to the Ministry, will also be celebrated as PM-KISAN Utsav Divas.

Launched in February 2019, the scheme provides ₹6,000 annually to landholding farmers in three equal instalments. “With the 18th instalment release, the total disbursement under the scheme will exceed ₹3.45 lakh crore, supporting more than 11 crore farmers nationwide and further reaffirming the government’s commitment to rural development and agricultural prosperity,” the Centre said.

In Maharashtra, the Centre added, that it has transferred about ₹32,000 crore to around 1.20 crore farmers in 17 instalments, which is the second highest among all States. “In the 18th instalment, around 91.51 lakh farmers will receive benefits of over ₹1,900 crore,” the government release said.

The Prime Minister will also release additional benefit of around ₹2,000 crore to the farmers of Maharashtra under the fifth instalment of Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana. Mr. Modi will also launch an indigenous sex-sorted semen production technology to increase the availability of sex-sorted semen for farmers, reducing the cost by approximately ₹200 per dose. “Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch a Unified Genomic Chip – the ‘Gau Chip’ for cattle and ‘Mahish Chip’ for buffalo – developed by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. This chip, tailored for Indian breeds, will enable farmers to make informed decisions on animal selection by identifying young, high-quality bulls at an early age, improving the efficiency of dairy farming in India,” the government said.

