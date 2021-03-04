National

PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the election committee meeting for Assam Assembly elections, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, March 04, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award on Friday, his office said.

Also read: $20-billion potential in renewable sector: Narendra Modi

He will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. It is considered the world's premier annual energy platform, the PMO noted, adding that the event is being held virtually between March 1-5.

CERAWeek was founded in 1983 by Daniel Yergin and is held in Houston annually. The CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was instituted in 2016. It recognises the commitment of leadership on the future of global energy and environment, and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship, the PMO noted.

