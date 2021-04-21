PM Modi to participate in climate summit on April 22

In the virtual event, world leaders to exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join other global leaders on Thursday to participate in the Leaders’ Summit on Climate, a virtual event which will reflect the concerns of U.S. President Joe Biden regarding climate change. President Biden had called for the summit in March saying that the event will reflect the “urgency” to stop climate change.

“Nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the summit. They will represent countries which are members of the Major Economies Forum [India is a member], and those vulnerable to climate change, among others, The leaders will exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, nature based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr. Modi will address the summit during the Leaders’ Session 1 on Thursday and speak on “Our Collective Sprint to 2030”. The April 22-23 summit will also feature Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro among others.

“The leaders will also deliberate on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities,” said the MEA. As part of the preparatory diplomacy for the Leaders’ Summit, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, visited India during April 5-8 when he urged India to cut fossil fuel imprint.