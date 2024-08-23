GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi to meet unions of govt. employees

Mr. Modi will be meeting with the Joint Consultative Mechanism’s staff representatives for the first time in the last 10 years; key issue of restoring old pension scheme to be on forefront of discussion

Published - August 23, 2024 03:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
PM Modi will meet the staff representatives in the national level Joint Consultative Mechanism of the Union government employees and the Personnel Ministry. File | Photo Credit: ANI

PM Modi will meet the staff representatives in the national level Joint Consultative Mechanism of the Union government employees and the Personnel Ministry. File | Photo Credit: ANI

For the first time in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the staff representatives in the national level Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the Union government employees and the Personnel Ministry. The Personnel Ministry has sent an invitation to JCM secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra and other members of the staff side of JCM to meet Mr. Modi at the PM’s official residence on Saturday. The issue of restoring old pension scheme is likely to come up in the meeting.

Mr. Mishra told The Hindu that the staff representatives had sought an audience with Mr. Modi. “We are in touch with the government on several issues. We wanted to meet the Prime Minister too on our issues,” Mr. Mishra said adding that restoration of the old pension scheme is an important issue that is not resolved yet. “We will take it up with the Prime Minister too,” he said.

The unions of Union Government and Central PSU employees had earlier decided to go on an indefinite strike from May 1. It was deferred following discussions with the government. They have been demanding restoration of old pension scheme and stopping of privatisation and corporatisation PSUs. The employees have also been asking the Centre to fill the existing posts in various departments.

