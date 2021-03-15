PM Modi to meet Chief Ministers on March 17 to discuss COVID-19 measures

NEW DELHI

15 March 2021 20:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with State Chief Ministers via video conference on Wednesday, over growing cases of COVID-19 in the country and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Sources said the meeting was necessitated as India’s COVID-19 tally has seen an upward surge with the three states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab accounting for 75% new cases.

On the vaccination front, India crossed the three crore mark on total vaccinations and the meeting will also go into how to speed up this process.

