15 March 2021
PM Modi to meet Chief Ministers on March 17 to discuss COVID-19 measures
Updated: 15 March 2021
Sources said the meeting, via video conference, was necessitated as India’s COVID-19 tally has seen an upward surge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with State Chief Ministers via video conference on Wednesday, over growing cases of COVID-19 in the country and the ongoing vaccination drive.
Sources said the meeting was necessitated as India’s COVID-19 tally has seen an upward surge with the three states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab accounting for 75% new cases.
On the vaccination front, India crossed the three crore mark on total vaccinations and the meeting will also go into how to speed up this process.
