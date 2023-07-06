ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station on July 7

July 06, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around ₹498 crore and will provide world-class passenger amenities, the PMO said

The Hindu Bureau

A 3D view of redeveloped Gorakhpur Railway Station whose foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 7 afternoon, will lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment in Uttar Pradesh.

The station will be redeveloped at a cost of around ₹498 crore and will provide world-class passenger amenities, the PMO said.

PM Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from the Gorakhpur railway station on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad routes.

The Prime Minister will also kickstart the distribution of 75 lakh cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat, the statement said.

Bikaner Railway station.

He will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway station on July 8.

To be developed at a cost of around ₹450 crores, the redevelopment work will involve renovation of all platforms while ensuring preservation of the heritage status of the existing structure of the railway station.

(With inputs from PTI)

