PM Modi to launch special ₹75 coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament

May 26, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The new coin to be launched on May 28 will bear the image of the Parliament Complex

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a ₹75 coin on May 28, 2023 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching a ₹75 denomination coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building, said a press release by the Ministry of Finance on Friday. Mr. Modi will be dedicating the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday, May 28.

As per the Ministry of Finance, the obverse face of the coin will bear the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend 'satyamev jayate' inscribed below. The Ashoka Pillar will be flanked by the word 'bhaarat' in Devnagri script on the left periphery and the word 'India' in English on the right periphery.

The reverse face of the coin will bear the image of the Parliament Complex. Also, the Year '2023' shall be written below the image of Parliament Complex, the Ministry added.

The shape of the coin will be circular with a 44 m.m. diameter and it will weigh around 35 grams.

The coin having 200 serrations will be composed of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel and 5% Zinc.

Notably, the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence in the year 2023.

