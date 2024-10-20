GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi to launch several projects during his Varanasi visit

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the airport runway expansion, construction of a new terminal building, and other allied work at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport

Published - October 20, 2024 10:39 am IST - Varanasi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development initiatives worth over ₹6,100 crore, during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday (October 20, 2024)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development initiatives worth over ₹6,100 crore, during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday (October 20, 2024) | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development initiatives, including multiple airport projects across the country worth over ₹6,100 crore, during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the airport runway expansion, construction of a new terminal building, and other allied work at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, which will cost around ₹2,870 crore. The PMO said in a statement on Saturday (October 19, 2024) that he will also inaugurate the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in the holy town.

Prime Minister Modi to visit Jharkhand, Gujarat, Odisha

“He will lay the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at the Agra airport worth more than ₹570 crore, at Darbhanga airport worth around ₹910 crore, and at Bagdogra airport worth around ₹1,550 crore,” it said.

The prime minister will inaugurate new terminal buildings of airports in Rewa, Ambikapur, and Saharanpur being constructed at the cost of more than ₹220 crore.

The combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually.

“The designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of the region,” the statement said.

Among other projects, PM Modi will inaugurate phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex worth over ₹210 crore under the Khelo India scheme and the Smart City mission.

The project includes the construction of a state-of-the-art sports complex featuring a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, sports science centre, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges, and combat sports arenas.

PM Modi virtually flags off six Vande Bharat trains in Ranchi; Jamshedpur roadshow cancelled owing to heavy rains

“He will also inaugurate a 100-bed girls’ and boys’ hostel and a public pavilion at the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Lalpur,” it said.

He will inaugurate tourism development projects in Buddhism-related areas in Sarnath. These enhancements include the construction of pedestrian-friendly streets, new sewer lines and an upgraded drainage system and a zone with modern designer vending carts to promote local handicraft vendors.

“PM Modi will also inaugurate initiatives like tourism development work at the Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple, and beautification and redevelopment of parks,” the statement added.

