PM Modi to launch railway projects worth over ₹5,800 cr in Bengal via video conferencing

December 30, 2022 09:58 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - HOWRAH/KOLKATA

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch railway projects in West Bengal via video conference | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicated to the nation railway projects worth over ₹5,800 crore in West Bengal through video-conferencing on Friday.

PM Modi, who lost his mother this morning, was scheduled to be here in person to be part of the event to launch the connectivity and infrastructure projects in the state.

The projects include the inauguration of the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line) and the flagging off of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express.

The Joka-Taratala 6.5-km stretch having six stations has been constructed at a cost of more than ₹2,475 crore.

Passengers of southern parts of Kolkata such as Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited by inauguration of this project.

