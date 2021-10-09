National

PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian space sector, on October 11, the PMO said on Saturday. He will also interact with representatives of the space industry on this occasion.

The ISpA will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.Echoing the Prime Minister’s vision of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, the PMO said.The ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India, the PMO noted.


